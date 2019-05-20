Happy 80th to Eddie A

On Saturday, May 18th, around 60 friends & family members of RePlay Publisher Eddie Adlum

enjoyed a party at his hilltop home in Camarillo, Calif., in honor of his 80th birthday.

Among the partygoers were coin-op folks Dave & Georgia Stroud with Kenny & Juno Anderson (pictured below).

“I hit the 80 mark a year and a half ago, and I got the t-shirt to prove it,” said Ken, never a guy to be

upstaged.

The affair was produced by Ed’s lady Nini Santos with magnificent cake supplied by daughter Ingrid.

The only downer of the day was that most guests actually followed the invitation’s request that no

gifts be brought. “Nice…real nice!” mused the guest of honor.