Foundations Class in July

The 49th class from Foundations Entertainment University will be held July 16-18 in Chicago.

The class focuses on content and the building blocks necessary for industry success, including workshops and seminars on planning, designing, developing and operating a location-based entertainment business or FEC.

Presenters include Frank “the Crank” Seninsky, Jerry Merola, Frank Price, Doug Wilkerson, Kevin Williams and Peter Olesen. Registration is $395 through July 1 and $495 after that date. Click here to sign up now and get $100 off the registration fee. Visit www.foundationsuniversity.com for more info.