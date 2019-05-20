GameWorks Teams With JLL

The entertainment center and eSports chain GameWorks has partnered with professional services firm JLL to oversee its new site selection and transaction services.

GameWorks currently operates seven entertainment centers in seven states, averaging between 20,000 and 30,000 sq. ft. and boasting eSports lounges, large arcades and restaurants. Some locations have virtual reality experiences and laser tag as well.

According to the company, it’s planning on bringing locations to more cities in the near future.

“Our goal with our expansion plans is to open large locations in key cities, each with full-service, high-tech, high-touch lounges and further strengthen our leadership position in an explosive market that continues to boom,” said GameWorks chairman and CEO Philip Kaplan.

