CenterEdge at Booth #1840

Stop by IAAPA Expo Booth #1840 to learn about CenterEdge Software, a leading provider of point of sale, online sales and reservations, and ticketing systems for entertainment facilities.

“We love to connect with amusement park facility owners and operators to discuss their operational hurdles and, of course, celebrate their successes,” said Sherry Howell, the company’s brand engagement director. “IAAPA is the perfect platform to check in with our existing clients, take the pulse of the entire industry and learn more about how our solution can help facilities overcome their most significant pain points.”

The company also reported a recent install at Malibu Jack’s in Lexington, Ky. That business will use the CenterEdge Advantage suite to manage in-store and online sales, group and party bookings, time clock and scheduling, consignment and waivers in a totally cashless system.

Visit www.centeredgesoftware.com or click here to schedule a time to meet at the trade show.