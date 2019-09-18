H. Lazar & Son Route Salutes Customers & Key Employees

The night of Aug. 17, 2019 was one to remember by business owners and employees who either are served by or work at Pittsburgh-based H. Lazar & Son. This veteran route operation has served southwestern Pennsylvania with coin-operated entertainment going back to 1932.

This “appreciation dinner” was hosted by current route chief Dale Lazar at the Green Oaks Country Club in metropolitan Pittsburgh who thanked everyone for turning out considering it was a busy Saturday night at the bars, especially with a Pittsburgh Steelers game going on.

In his welcoming speech, Dale gave a shout-out to three route accounts Lazar has provided with coin-op machines for over 35 years … Ferragonios Pizza/Willee’s Tavern, Somma Pizza & Sports Bar and Family Bowlaway.

Dale also gave shout-outs to key employees in the room, like league managers Tony Zekas and Will McLane as well as alum Larry McManus, who’d run the dart league for some 22 years. Others like Dave Hart, Roman Sukner and Jeff Sorice were also recognized. But the big employee salutes were reserved for Kathy Maslaney and Rocky Rockymore who were both singled out for having served at Lazar’s for 25 years.

At the conclusion of his speech, Dale surprised both with individual proclamations from Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto, declaring Aug. 17 to be (individually) Alfred Rockymore Day and Katherine Maslaney Day. Rocky’s the company’s well-liked equipment mover and warehouse manager, while office manager Kathy is, among other things, the route’s “voice.”

Dale, join by family members Lynn, Brent and Jessica, struck an emotional moment when he introduced senior company veteran alumnus Sam LoVerde who’d joined the company back in 1954 and served for some 43 years.

“Everyone here has contributed to the success of H. Lazar & Son,” Dale concluded his remarks. “Thank you all for that … and once again, thank you Kathy and Rocky.”