Golden Tee Tour Begins Next Month

Incredible Technologies just announced the National Golden Tee Tour, a six-city esports tournament circuit hosted by Power Events. The first tourney is set for Feb. 6-9 in St. Cloud, Fla. The 2020 schedule also goes through Sussex, Wis. (March 5-8), St. Louis, Mo. (April 23-26), Evansville, Ind. (Aug. 20-23), Columbia, S.C. (Oct. 1-4) and Austin, Texas (Dec. 3-6).

Different contests will occur throughout the events, such as closest-to-the-pin challenges. As part of the partnership, I.T. will increase its financial commitment to the tour.

The company will also award one Golden Tee World Championship pass at each tournament rather than just the final event, which was the case in previous years.

“It has been remarkable to see players from across the globe come together and participate in various Power Events’ tournaments over the past decade,” said Adam Kramer, vice president of amusement at Incredible Technologies. “We have supported this team for many years, and we are thrilled to increase our support and strengthen our relationship.”

Added Andy Kuhlman, I.T.’s director of esports: “We believe Power Events’ tournaments are the perfect place to elevate Golden Tee’s status among other esports. Our goal is to help the tour grow both in participation and viewership.” Each stop will be streamed across the company’s social media channels.

Visit www.pegttour.com and www.goldentee.com for more information on the events.