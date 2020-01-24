Coin ConneXion Adds Daniel Edmonds to Team

Daniel Edmonds is the new director of research and development at Coin ConneXion, according to CEO Dave Jensen.

“Daniel is going to ultra-modernize Coin ConneXion by taking our flagship product ezRoute Pro to the cloud,” Jensen said. “Daniel brings a strong technology-oriented background with decades of experience. The look and feel of our product will be our strong focus. We want our longtime customers to use our modernized product with little or no learning curve while taking advantage of what’s available in today’s cutting-edge world.”

Contact Edmonds at 877-264-6269 or learn more about the company at www.coincnx.com.