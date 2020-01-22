Freeplay Arcade Toronto Opens With 50-Plus Games

Opened Jan. 9, the new Freeplay Arcade Toronto is another unique arcade bar in Canada’s largest city. The retro-themed space has more than 50 classic arcade video games, pinball machines and video game consoles as well. They also have a giant Jenga set and some nostalgic VHS movies, according to Narcity Toronto. There’s a $5 cover charge to enter, but as you’d expect by their name, the arcade machines are all set to free play.

Aside from the games, there’s even a dancefloor for when they host live music events. On the bar side of things, Freeplay Arcade has 20 beers on tap – and a really awesome custom Mario beer tower that serves up the mostly Ontario craft brews. To learn more, visit www.freeplaytoronto.com.