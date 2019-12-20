Golden Tee 2020 Championship Headed to Las Vegas in June

Incredible Technologies just announced that the Golden Tee World Championship will be returning to The Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas for the third year in a row. It will be held there June 12-14.

The three-day event will be showcased in the 800-seat showroom in the venue. All tournament action will be open to the public “as the best Golden Tee players around the world compete for the game’s most coveted title and biggest prize pool,” I.T. reports.

“Each year, this weekend has grown in size and scope,” said Adam Kramer, newly-appointed vice president of the amusement division at Incredible Technologies. “Our goal is to make the 2020 World Championship the biggest Golden Tee tournament yet.”

The 2019 edition of the event awarded more than $135,000 in prizes to 74 qualifiers, including the $30,000 top prize awarded to Texan Mark Stenmark. The event was livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch, and a condensed version was also featured on ESPN2 in August.

Qualifying for next year’s tournament will begin soon across various game modes on Golden Tee 2020 machines. The qualifying dates, prize pools and tournament field size will be announced in January.

“We have some exciting ideas that will change the way we build our field and crown a champion,” said Andy Kuhlman, Incredible Technologies’ director of esports. “We’re also planning to present the tournament in a way that has never been done before.” Learn more about the event at www.goldentee.com.