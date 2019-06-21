Foundations University Offers Exclusive Discounts

Class #49 from Foundations University, held July 16-18 in Chicago, will provide attendees with not only great industry info, but exclusive discounts, products and promotions currently valued at more than $40,000 through their “Buyers Power” Purchase Program.

That value is attributed to promotion ideas from the supporting sponsors, which could grow before the event – meaning even more value for the location-based entertainment educational program.

Agenda topics include: How to Market Your FEC with university founder Frank Seninsky; Taking the Guesswork Out of Project Financing with Jerry Merola; Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality with Kevin Williams; and Contractor Selection with Peter Olesen.

Attendees can register here through July 1 at the discounted rate of $395. After the early-bird registration, it’ll be $495. More information is available at www.foundationsuniversity.com.