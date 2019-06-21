Sacoa to Bowl Expo

The Sacoa debit card system team will will be at Booth #808 for the Bowl Expo trade show next week in Las Vegas (June 26-27 at the Convention Center).

They will be showing the possibilities of integrating their system with the terminals of Switch Bowling. Using the Switch terminal, credits can be stored in a customer’s playcard as payment, and balances can be checked in real time. The company’s Online Sales Module allows registered guests to recharge their playcards online.

Visit www.sacoacard.com or head to Booth #808 for more information on the products.