A Launch at Launch

Launch Entertainment Park in Richmond, Va., just installed a 20-player Helios Pro laser tag system by Zone Laser Tag at their trampoline park and entertainment center.

“It’s our desire to provide a relevant family entertainment experience in which all ages, from 2 to 92, are able to come together and make memories that last a lifetime,” said LaShawanda Moore, managing owner of Launch Richmond. “Laser tag is an attraction that affords gaming, while at the same time allows for physical activity. One of the reasons we opened this type of business is to get more people moving, all while having fun.”

