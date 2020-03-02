Trending
Foundations University Class #51 March 7-8

If you’re heading to Amusement Expo, why not head in a little early? Foundations Entertainment University will host its 51st class this weekend, March 7-8, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Saturday’s schedule will run from 1-9 p.m. and Sunday’s from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

The seminar program has had more than 1,500 graduates from around the world, and aims to “deliver the complete blueprint for the successful development of entertainment facilities.” They also tout: “Whether you are new to the industry or a seasoned operator, Foundations offers the science behind the business model.”

Regular registration is $495. Email [email protected] with any questions. Register here or visit www.foundationsuniversity.com for more information.

