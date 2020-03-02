Rim Country Bowl Adds Games, New Shop

Trending
Located in Payson, Ariz., the bowling center Rim Country Bowl recently added more arcade games and a pro shop in its facility. According to the Payson Roundup, they added a Golden Tee to the bar, and changed out several machines in their dozen-game arcade.

They also added two custom-made Arizona Cardinals cornhole boards, a new shuffleboard table and two more pool tables. They also just opened a bowling pro shop for anyone serious about the sport… somewhere you can get bowling ball holes drilled, pick up a new pair of gloves and much more. Learn more about them at www.rimcountrybowl.com or about the adjoining bar at www.thearizonabar.com.

