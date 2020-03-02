Facebook Acquires VR Studio Sanzaru Games

The social media giant Facebook recently bought Sanzaru Games, a virtual reality development studio, to join its own Oculus gaming group, according to Bloomberg.

Sanzaru has produced games including from the Sonic the Hedgehog and Marvel Studios franchises, its website says. Asgard’s Wrath is the studio’s most popular game, and it was highly reviewed upon its October release, including being featured on numerous “games-of-the-year” lists.

The “vast majority” of Sanzaru’s nearly 100 employees will join Oculus, the company said, including the company’s founders, and Sanzaru will operate independently from their existing offices. The deal comes three months after Facebook acquired Beat Games, the creators of Beat Saber.