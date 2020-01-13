Foundations Entertainment University Returns in March

Scheduled for March 7-8 ahead of the Amusement Expo, Foundations Entertainment University will hold its educational seminar program at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside from 1-9 p.m. on March 7 and 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on March 8.

Early bird registration of $395 is available before Feb. 15, and regular registration of $495 will be charged after Feb. 15. Attendees will learn from seasoned industry leaders and experts in their sectors. In addition to the recognized seminars that have produced more than 1,500 graduates, FEU goers will also get admission into Amusement Expo at no cost.

Learn more at www.foundationsuniversity.com, register by March 1, and contact Jackie Zilligen with any questions ([email protected] or 215-262-4409).