EyeClick Launches New, Interactive “Obie” Product

Obie, EyeClick’s new interactive projection system for kids, brings active play to floors, tables and walls – allowing players to engage with hundreds of educational games. See a video of it in action here.

EyeClick says the system gets kids moving and “brings magical experiences to the heart of an FEC business.” They also note it boosts customer retention because there are hundreds of games and minimal maintenance.

“With next-generation game graphics, one product with four distinctly different modes, and endless possibilities for play, Obie is the perfect solution to match any business’s needs,” said Leah Sushelsky, the company’s marketing manager. Learn more at www.playObie.com.