Brunswick Announces Staff Additions & More

In anticipation of a strong 2020 season, PBA players Dom Barrett and Kyle Sherman have recently moved to the Brunswick Pro Staff, and the company also named tour veteran Mike Wolfe as PBA and PWBA tour rep.

Brunswick Bowling Products recently announced changes to its sales team, too, following their acquisition of Ebonite International. Adam Ishman and Dave Wodka joined Brunswick with more than 45 years of combined bowling industry experience. Ishman is now a product specialist for its west sales territory, and Wodka is in the same role in their northeast territory.

Other changes: Jordan Vanover was promoted to international sales manager; Kevin Tabron transitioned into a new role as product specialist for key accounts; and Tyler Armour moved over to the southeast territory as a product specialist. John Bercier remains in that position in the Midwest and Mike Dole for the company’s central territory.

“We are very excited about all the changes taking place,” said Ron Bragg, Brunswick Bowling’s North American sales manager. “With the addition of Adam and Dave, and our internal realignment, we are well-positioned to represent all of the brands within our portfolio and provide outstanding service and support to our distribution and pro shop partners.”

