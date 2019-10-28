Everything Must Go: Fun Factory to Sell It All

Redondo Fun Factory, located on Southern California’s Redondo Beach pier, recently closed after nearly 50 years in business. Now, everything must go.

“Everything Means Everything” reads the flyer promoting the Nov. 9-10 auction, which starts at noon both days. From the Tilt-a-Whirl and arcade games to signs, antiques, memorabilia and more. To learn more about what they have, call 310-374-9982, or visit www.redondo.com.

Steve Shoemaker, the industry inventor who owned Fun Factory, was on hand at the Oct. 13 closure, as was RePlay editor Key Snodgress. As we previously reported, Shoemaker’s lease of the property was bought out for $9 million in 2017, which cut it short seven years so the city could push forward with a development deal with CenterCal. When that deal was scrapped, Shoemaker wanted to renegotiate the lease, but the city didn’t budge.