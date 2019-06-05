FEC Connect for Industry Leaders

Mark your calendars and pack your sunscreen. AAMA’s next FEC Connect event will be held June 18 from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The networking and learning event will feature a presentation by the location owner David Goldfarb, whose Xtreme Action Park was the 2018 AAMA FEC of the Year. It will also have a behind-the-scenes tour of the 200,000-sq.-ft. facility and a keynote speech from GameWorks chairman and CEO Philip Kaplan about eSports. Roundtable discussions and other presentations will happen throughout the action-packed day as well.

Registration is $30 for AAMA members and $50 for non-members. Register online by clicking here or visiting the AAMA website, www.coin-op.org.