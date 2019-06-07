Betson at Restaurant Show

Chicago’s recent National Restaurant show had a familiar industry face: Betson Enterprises exhibited kiosks, touchscreen displays and healthy vending options, as well as other products designed for the restaurant market.

Their Goldfinger monitor was one such product – a customizable touchscreen kiosk with interactive technology. They also showed the Byte refrigerated vending machine and partnered with Cafection to showcase that company’s Encore 29 coffee machine.

More information about the products can be found at www.betson.com.