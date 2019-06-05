Betson’s New Parts President

Richard Zayas-Bazan has become President of Betson Imperial Parts & Service. He was most recently VP of the division with 22 years of experience with Betson Enterprises. He originally joined Betson back in 1997 as a customer service representative, working his way up to a sales leadership position, then to VP.

“Richard has been the key cog in Imperial’s dramatic growth, and his leadership of this company will best serve our vendors and customers with our value-added commitments going forward,”said Bob Geschine,President of parent company H. Betti Industries, Inc.

More information is available at www.betsonparts.com.