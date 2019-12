Owing to our (ahem!) devotion to timely coverage, the December issue of RePlay Magazine will show up a bit late. With the IAAPA Expo running toward the latter part of November, we had precious little time to get coverage all together and off to the printer. But, the issue will be well worth the wait, with lots more on the pages besides the Orlando extravaganza, like our “2019 Year in Review.” So, don’t blame it on the postman!