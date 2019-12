A multiplayer VR arcade and escape room in downtown Madison, Wis., opened recently. According to WMTV, it features the latest in virtual reality technology and is crafted for players at any level.

Called VR Galaxy, the business is open Sundays through Thursdays from 2-10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 2 p.m.-midnight. Prices start at $45 an hour. Visit www.vrgalaxywi.com for more information.