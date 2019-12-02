VRX Conference Next Week; Get Code for $200 Off Tix

The VRX Conference & Expo, held next week from Dec. 12-13 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, is offering RePlay readers $200 regular ticket prices. Just use the code 5049REP200 at checkout.

The event will feature the who’s who of the extended reality industry – that is, VR, AR and MR. Among topics pertinent to the location-based entertainment industry: “The relationship between tech innovation, sales and gaming,” which will detail the key features of a successful game and how VR or AR can enhance the experience; “What can VR esports tell us about the wider VR gaming community?,” which will discuss players favorites and monetization models for the genre; and “The future of AR gaming,” which will delve into what multiplayer AR games are out there and what software tools could enhance the experiences. A full track of LBE seminars is on tap for the conference.

RePlay will be on hand to soak up the knowledge and share it with readers in future newsletters and inside our February 2020 issue! Click here to register or visit www.events.vr-intelligence.com for more information.