D.C. Area Arcade Bar Opening on Monday

The Eleanor, an arcade and bowling bar in Washington, D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood, is opening up another location in nearby Silver Spring, Md., on Monday, Feb. 24. The 7,000-sq.-ft. venue will have more than a dozen arcade games, five mini bowling lanes, multiple outdoor patios and 20 beers on tap, according to D.C. Eater.

The arcade in the “2.0” version of The Eleanor, as shown in photos on the business’s website, includes Skee-Ball, World’s Largest Pac-Man and pinball machines like The Munsters, The Addams Family and The Getaway.

Learn more about the new location at www.eleanormd.com (or the original at www.eleanordc.com).