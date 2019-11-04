Creative Works Coming Up With New Attractions for Apex

After the success of their laser tag arena in Syracuse, N.Y., Apex Entertainment has again hired Creative Works for new laser tag and escape room attractions at the FEC’s upcoming Albany location.

A New York City-themed arena was installed in February at the Syracuse facility, which quickly became the top attraction at the 57,000-sq.-ft. location, Apex reported. The venue also has bowling, an arcade, virtual reality, bumper cars and more.

Apex has also previously worked with the company on a Boston-themed laser tag project for their Marlborough, Mass., location. “We always look to have the arena be something that relates to the community and area that it’s located in,” said Apex COO Marcus Kemblowski.

The new Albany location is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year. Creative Works will install the laser tag arena and two autonomous escape rooms. Learn more about Creative Works at www.thewoweffect.com. Apex is available at www.apexentertainment.com.