Splash Shack Partners With Semnox

Semnox recently installed their Parafait RFID-based venue management platform at Splash Shack, an indoor “micro waterpark” in Cedar Park, Texas (www.splashshacktx.com). The park is designed for kids to enjoy with their family and friends, and aims to create a unique “Always Summer Here” experience.

Semnox Parafait point of sale, RFID wristbands, capacity management module for check-in, check-out and data analytics are implemented at this time. Online event/party reservation is planned to be added next quarter.

“Semnox has been wonderful to work with,” said Splash Shack CEO Lauren Davis. “Their customizable platform has brought the flexibility we needed to guarantee client safety without compromising their experience.”