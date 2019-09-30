Coin-Op Cares Logo Debut

The AMOA’s Coin-Op Cares Foundation board recently met during the association’s Mid-Year Board Meeting in Nashville, where they revealed the foundation’s new logo.

The Coin-Op Cares Foundation – through its Wayne E. Hesch Memorial Scholarship – has awarded more than $1.3 million to college students since its inception. As you can see here, the new logo features a coin embellished with a heart symbol.

“For over three decades, Coin-Op Cares has provided several hundred students with scholarships to assist them in their pursuit of higher education,” said Foundation chair and AMOA president Emily Dunn. “The Foundation has also supported several other worthwhile causes over the years such as providing musical instruments and backpacks to children in need and directing much needed resources to disaster relief efforts.”

The Foundation is currently accepting 2020-2021 Hesch Scholarship applications, which are available at www.amoa.com or by contacting AMOA at 815-893-6010.