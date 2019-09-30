LAI Games Aims to Engage Players With Outnumbered

A new target-shooting video game from LAI Games is set to be introduced at the upcoming IAAPA Expo in November. Called Outnumbered, the competitive single or 2-player game is “specifically engineered to drive traffic to the venue by rewarding people every time they play.”

Players unlock new in-game content after each stage, which they can use to “create and upgrade custom weapons in the game’s free companion app called Weapon Forge.” By using the app to log in at the cabinet, players can pick up right where they left off. Not only that, but they can use their new weapons in the game and track their career progress against live global leaderboards.

This “paradigm-shifting” game is said to create a revolving door for repeat play. LAI Games marketing director Tabor Carlton will have an in-depth presentation on it for AMOA’s Associate Member Product Spotlight webinar, held Oct. 7 from 10-11 a.m. Central time. (Register here.)

In the meantime, Adam Pratt of Arcade Heroes detailed the Outnumbered game and the Weapon Forge app in an extensive blog post, which you can read here. More information is at www.laigames.com.