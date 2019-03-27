BullShooter Tour to Georgia

Arachnid’s BullShooter Tour made its second to last regional stop March 8-10 in Georgia and its final stop March 22-24 in Nebraska. The regional tour culminates with the BullShooter 34 World Challenge of Champions May 23-27 in Rosemont, Ill.

Results from the Georgia tourney included Men’s Doubles and Men’s Cricket Doubles wins by Kevin Nelson and Nathaniel Colston (pictured at left). Players came from Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia, Mississippi and all over Georgia to compete.

More information about the tournament is available at www.bullshooter.com.