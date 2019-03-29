VR Bumper Cars Roar Forth in Europe

VR Coaster and HolodeckVR have banded together to produce what they say is the world’s first VR bumper car attraction, due to hit Erlebnispark Schloss Thurn, an amusement park and fun center near Nuremberg, Germany, at their seasonal opening April 13.

The Steampunk VR Scooter takes visitors to a Wild West-style arena where they compete in retro-futuristic steam engines, driving their fantastical vehicle in the real world and digitally, according to VR Focus.

“With this world’s first VR Bumper Cars Attraction, we will once again open a new chapter in location-based VR,” said Thomas Wagner, managing partner of VR Coaster. “With the combined know-how of the teams at VR Coaster and Holodeck VR, we were able to create an unprecedented, interactive VR experience that holds some very exciting surprises!”

The companies say early tests have shown the tech works well in this setup, with the owner of the park excited about the idea and praising it as well. More info can be found at www.vrcoaster.com,www.holodeckvr.comand www.schloss-thurn.de.