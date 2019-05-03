BullShooter Tour Makes Final Regional Stop in Nebraska

The last stop on the BullShooter Regional Tour before the World Challenge of Champions Finals was held March 22-24 in Omaha, Neb., co-sponsored by Greater America Distributing, Nebraska Tech and Central Distributing.

Players came out from all over Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma to compete. Travis Haier, Meredith Spencer and Jacob Pemberton won the mixed triples event; Dustin Holt got the pro cricket singles plaque; and Joyce Craft and Brandon Neal teamed up to win the mixed doubles cricket title.

The BullShooter 34 Finals will be held May 23 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill. – the Chicago-adjacent community right next to the airport. Visit www.bullshooter.com for a full list of winners and more details about the upcoming event.