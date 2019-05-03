Video Game Hall of Fame Inductions

Mortal Kombat (1992), Super Mario Kart (1992), Colossal Cave Adventure (1976) and Microsoft Solitaire (1990) have all been inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y.

“The four inductees span multiple decades, countries of origin, and gaming platforms, but all have significantly influenced the video game industry, popular culture, and society in general,” wrote the Museum of Play.

Other nominees this year included Centipede, Dance Dance Revolution and Candy Crush Saga. The museum’s hall of fame was established in 2015 and can be reached at www.museumofplay.org.