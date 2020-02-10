BullShooter Shares More Results from Regional Tour

Arachnid’s BullShooter 2019-20 Regional Tour team recently shared some more results from its qualifying tournaments – events held in New York and Texas. Betson Advance Distributing sponsored the New York event, and AVS Companies sponsored the one in Texas.

The New York Regional took place Nov. 15-17 at the Sheraton Niagara Falls. Players came from all across New York, plus Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Canada to compete in the $12,000 qualifier.

Among the winners: Kristin Schlosser and Jennifer Sims (Women’s Doubles 301), Patrick Christmas and Albert Bodolus (Men’s Doubles 501), Tyler Rettie (Pro Men’s Singles Cricket) and Matthew Holt and Mark McFadden (Men’s Cricket Doubles). Trish Grzesik was the big winner of the day, taking home Women’s Singles Combo, Mixed Triples 701 with partners Darcy Trenholm and Jayson Barlow, and Women’s Doubles Combo with Michelle Walton.

Meanwhile, the Texas Regional was held Jan. 3-5 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Houston, where players came from across the state of Texas, plus from Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Kansas and Wyoming to compete in that $12K qualifier.

Among the winners there: Julian Nixon and Andrew Hammack capturing first place in both Men’s Doubles 501 and Men’s Cricket Doubles; Janie Ramos and Irena Mevina getting first place in Women’s Doubles 301 (Ramos also picked up the Women’s Singles event); and Loraine Moseley and Rebecca Garcia taking first in Women’s Doubles Combo. The BullShooter 35 Finals will be held May 21-25 in Chicago. Learn more at www.bullshooter.com.