Coastal Amusements Hires New Sales Rep

Allyson Huron has joined the team at Coastal Amusements as their new sales representative, focusing on key domestic accounts.

Huron brings eight years of account management to her new position. During her previous roles, she trained sales teams. She said she’s passionate about learning and development, and hopes to build strong and productive industry relationships.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside the top industry vets here at Coastal,” she said. Reach her at 732-905-6662 ext. 234 or visit www.coastalamusements.com for more information. And for those attending Amusement Expo, stop by the Coastal booth to help welcome Allyson to the biz!