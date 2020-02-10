AMI Announces Green Day Contest

AMI Entertainment Network recently announced a contest to celebrate Green Day and the release of their new album Father of All…

The contest, open through Feb. 19, is available through the AMI Music app (on iOS and Android) or on any participating AMI jukebox. The grand prize winner will get the new album on vinyl, wireless Beats by Dre powerbeats earphones and a bundle that includes a t-shirt, guitar strap, digital album, decal sticker and keychain. Four runners-up with receive a vinyl copy of Father of All… Learn more at www.amientertainment.com.