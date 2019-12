Exhibitors are signing up in droves for the GTI Asia Taipei Expo & Online Games Expo 2020, reports organizers, and among them are Taiwan’s major R&D manufacturers such as IGS, Feiloli, Paokai, Saint-Fun, Boller, Pan Asia and Asia Amusement.

The annual event, held next year from April 16-18 at Hall Area A of the Taipei World Trade Center, focuses on Taiwan’s video game industry – as it has since 1993. For more information, visit www.gtimagazine.com.tw or email [email protected].