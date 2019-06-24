Bowl Expo Rolls Into Vegas

The Bowl Expo is under way in Las Vegas, with meetings and educational seminars already happening ahead of the trade show, which begins at the Convention Center on June 26. The trade show continues to have more amusement-focused exhibitors, according to organizers, as more and more bowling centers become full-fledged entertainment venues.

