Get ready, Bandai Namco says it’s coming to the Bowl Expo with a new redemption title “utilizing a huge brand IP.” The game, which will be located at Booth #601, will be getting its global unveiling at the show.

The company will also be showing Jumbo Jumpin’, which is based on their original redemption game Jumpin’ Jackpot. It is a virtual jump rope game featuring a high-resolution LCD display as well as different modes of gameplay.

Go to www.bandainamcoent.com for more information.