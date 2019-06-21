LAI Games to Debut New Virtual Rabbids Content

Heading to Bowl Expo next week with their Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride attraction, LAI Games will be showing off three new experiences for the VR piece for the very first time. Stop by Booth #133 to see it for yourself (or click here to get a sneak peek).

The new experiences – Kitchen Catastrophe, Coaster Calamity and Space Skirmish – will all be in the Virtual Rabbids lineup in early August, according to the company’s website.

Kitchen Catastrophe lets riders experience “mammoth fun from a pint-sized perspective” as they drive a toy car to escape from a “Rabbid Chef” in his gigantic kitchen. Coaster Calamity is an “extreme coaster adventure on a ride designed by the harebrained Rabbids, with breathtaking heights, hilarious drops and logic-defying twists and turns.” Finally, Space Skirmish “introduces a brand-new interactive element to the ride, allowing guests to shoot at enemy targets as they speed through the galaxy to escape Robo-Rabbids!”

More information is available at www.laigames.com.