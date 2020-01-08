BNAE Bringing Arcade Equipment to EAG 2020

London’s EAG Expo is happening next week from Jan. 14-16, and Bandai Namco Amusement Europe will be among the many companies exhibiting. From Booth #620, they’ll give prospective buyers a taste of their best-performing games that are available today, plus exciting new 2020 titles.

They’ll have their own, plus machines from partner companies they represent in Europe. Games will include Super Bikes 3 and Nerf Arcade from Raw Thrills, Hot Wheels: King of the Road from Adrenaline Amusements, Triotech’s Storm, The Really Big Crane Co.’s Zombie Jam basketball game, Jurassic World Island Escape from Andamiro, Apple Industries’ Marvel Adventure Lab photo booth, and Joker vs. Batman: Laughing Madness Air Hockey.

Bandai Namco Management Solutions will also reveal the latest from Embed, and have a wide range of retail-quality prize and plush products on display. Find out more at www.bandainamco-am.co.uk.