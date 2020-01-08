Stranger Things by Stern Making Waves at CES

Stern’s latest pinball machine, based on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, made its debut yesterday, Jan. 7, at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and it’s definitely turning heads.

Wired placed it at #1 on their list, “The 10 Neatest Things We’ve Seen at CES So Far.” They wrote, “It’s a blast, featuring pinball’s first-ever projector screen that displays animations on the playfield. You’ll tell Will to run, bash a huge Demogorgon, and, of course, be treated to the ’80s synth soundtrack that fans of the hit show know and love. You might even get to take a trip to the Upside Down.”

Learn more about the game at www.sternpinball.com/game/stranger-things and click here to see the game in action. Or, if you’re in Vegas, CES runs through Friday (Jan. 10), so stop by Booth #21239 in South Hall 1.