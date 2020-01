Sacoa will be at Booth #736 for next week’s EAG Expo, showing off their latest developments, including the Spark reader and the Kiosk K4.

The Spark is a small-footprint, 2.8” HD color reader that comes with RFID and NFC reading capability. The kiosk cabinet uses a 32” touchscreen with an intuitive interface that allows buying, reloading, detailed analysis and supports CRM integration. If you won’t be at the England show, visit them online at www.sacoacard.com.