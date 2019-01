Pizza Ranch is Casper, Wyoming’s newest place to gather and Betson helped make it extra special. The company placed a horde of equipment to open a Fun Zone alongside the pizza parlor, which included the latest and greatest of amusement game offerings.

Some of the games Betson placed were Ice Man, Power Drop Extreme, Grand Piano Keys, Spinner Frenzy, Willy Wonka, NBA Hoops, Skee Ball, Space Invaders Frenzy and more. The Fun Zone opened on Jan. 8 of this year and is almost 2,000 sq. ft.