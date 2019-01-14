Andamiro’s New SpongeBob Trading Cards

SpongeBob Pineapple Arcade is due for a brand new stock of collectible cards, with the company hoping it will keep your players dropping coins to gather them all. The game has been on the market for more than three years, and series two of the cards will include the same characters featured in the first set. They’ll have new poses, color themes and biographical snippets on the back.

There are nine cards in each SpongeBob Pineapple Arcade collectible series. The cards are distributed around the playfield where the player attempts to knock them into the drop chute. A player can trade cards for tickets, or hold them until all nine have been collected.

“When releasing a new game you always hope for the best, and SpongeBob has been a very successful coin-op license, so I thought we had a good shot,” recalled Andamiro USA sales president Drew Maniscalco. “We’re so pleased it’s become such a BIG hit!”

Andamiro USA will begin shipping the new SpongeBob card series in January 2019 when they’ll be available through authorized distributors. They come in 150-ct. boxes. Series one and two can commingle, but the original series will only be available while supplies last.