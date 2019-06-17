Betson Bringing Nerf And More to Bowl Expo

Nerf Arcade will be among the games showcased by Betson Enterprises at this year’s Bowl Expo, the trade show coming next week (June 26-27) to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Set up in Booth #219 and #229, they’ll also have Raw Thrills’ Halo: Fireteam Raven 2-Player, Space Invaders Frenzy, Injustice Arcade, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and others. Along with the sales team, the company’s financial services team will be on hand to discuss finance specials.

More information is available at www.betson.com.