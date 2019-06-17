Entertainment Center Heads to Florida

It may not be opening until summer 2020, but District 850 in Tallahassee, Fla., will be a sight to behold when it does. Developer Nil Patel told the Tallahassee Democrat that they’ll be breaking ground on the 45,000-sq.-ft. facility in the next few weeks.

The center will have 16 bowling lanes and six lanes of “bowling suites,” which will create a separate section for a more “posh” experience. Suites will be divided by interior garage doors and accented with sofas, cabanas and a private bar.

Patel also reported that it would feature the HyperBowling concept, which links bowling with video games – using a bumper system to make shots and score points.

The venue is expected to have 90 arcade games (a mix of new and retro), a zipline, multi-level laser tag and three escape rooms. There will also be an American grill-style restaurant. Construction should be completed by June 2020.