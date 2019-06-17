Intercard’s iTeller at Bowl Expo

North American sales manager Bill Allen and the Intercard team will also be at the annual bowling show next week. They’ll feature their iTeller Element kiosk at their booth (#669).

The new iTeller Element is a self-service kiosk designed for the route operator and FEC arcades with less than 30 games, incorporating the key features of the iTeller machine into a smaller footprint, adding faster hardware and the new NEMS network-monitoring software, too.

Learn more about their new products to, as the company says, “find out why leading BECs, FECs and other attractions in the U.S. and around the world rely on Intercard for innovative and dependable cashless technology that boosts revenues and improves customer service.”

The company can be found online at www.intercard.com.