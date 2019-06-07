Semnox Installs in Indonesia

The Parfait point of sale system from Semnox was recently installed in Sparks Forest Adventure in Indonesia; Semnox says it continues making inroads in the Southeast Asia region in the amusement and leisure industry.

“On meeting with Semnox, we found that they specialize in this area and they have a good track record around the globe,” said the park owner Felix Widjaja.

Visitors can now access the park with the help of RFID wristbands, through automated turnstiles that have been set up at entry points to facilitate secure access without the need for long lines. More information is available at www.semnox.com.